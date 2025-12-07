Browns C Ethan Pocic Ruled Out With Left Calf Injury

The Browns quickly ruled out C Ethan Pocic on Sunday in the fourth quarter against the Titans due to a left calf injury.

Pocic, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle.

He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career before opting to sign with the Browns in 2022.

Pocic then re-signed with Cleveland on a three-year deal back in 2023.

In 2025, Pocic has appeared and started in 13 games for the Browns at center.

We will have more on Pocic as it becomes available.