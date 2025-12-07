Browns C Ethan Pocic Suffered Achilles Injury

Jordan Schultz reports that Browns C Ethan Pocic suffered an Achilles injury and will undergo further testing to determine the extent.

He will likely be placed on injured reserve as a result, and the Browns will sign another player to the roster in his place.

Pocic, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle.

He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career before opting to sign with the Browns in 2022.

Pocic then re-signed with Cleveland on a three-year deal back in 2023. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Pocic appeared and started in 13 games for the Browns at center.

We will have more on Pocic as it becomes available.