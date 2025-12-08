Browns C Ethan Pocic Suffered Torn Achilles

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Browns C Ethan Pocic did suffer a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season.
Pocic, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle.
He was testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career before opting to sign with the Browns in 2022.
Pocic then re-signed with Cleveland on a three-year deal back in 2023. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
In 2025, Pocic appeared and started in 13 games for the Browns at center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!