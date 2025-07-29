Browns CB Martin Emerson Suffered Achilles Injury

Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. suffered an Achilles injury at practice today, per Zac Jackson.

Emerson went down in seven-on-seven drills and it was immediately clear he was badly hurt.

The team said it’s doing further imaging to determine the extent of the injury but the worst is obviously on the table. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Emerson was slated to start at outside corner.

Emerson, 24, was a third-round pick of the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $5,471,290 rookie deal through 2025 and is set to make a base salary of $3,606,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Emerson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 80 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five passes defended.