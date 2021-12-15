Browns CB Troy Hill & S John Johnson Also Among Positive COVID-19 Cases In Cleveland

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports Browns S John Johnson is also among the Browns players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kimberley Martin, Browns CB Troy Hill is also among the players to test positive for COVID-19 today.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield and HC Kevin Stefanski have both tested positive this morning and Martin says the Browns are still re-running tests and sorting through the fallout.

Hill, 30, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but later signed on to their practice squad.

Hill had a brief stint with the Patriots in 2015 before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams. Los Angeles re-signed him to a two-year, $8.25 million deal back in 2019 and made a base salary of $2.85 million last season.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $24 million deal with the Browns.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 49 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, no interceptions and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 78 overall cornerback out of 119 players.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ COVID-19 situation as the news is available.