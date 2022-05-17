Browns Claim CB Reggie Robinson & S Lurther Kirk

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that they’ve claimed safety Luther Kirk (Atlanta) and cornerback Reggie Robinson (Houston) off of waivers.

Robinson, 25, was a four-year starter at Tulsa and earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2019. The Cowboys selected him with the No. 123 pick in the 2020 draft.

Robinson was in the second year of his four-year, $4,024,271 rookie contract when the Cowboys waived him and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

Dallas opted to waive Robinson on Monday.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle and forced fumble.