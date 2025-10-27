Browns Claim TE Brenden Bates, Waive CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns have claimed TE Brenden Bates off of waivers from the Texans and waived CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse in a corresponding move.

Bates, 26, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, and the Jets quickly claimed him off waivers.

Cleveland signed Bates off the Jets’ practice squad in December 2024, but he was waived after making their initial 53-man roster in 2025.

Bates was on the Browns’ practice squad but was claimed by Houston. He is now being waived by Houston and claimed by Cleveland.

In 2025, Bates has appeared in three games for the Texans and caught two passes for 25 yards.