Browns Claim TE Kyle Markway, Waive DE Romeo McKnight

The Cleveland Browns have claimed TE Kyle Markway off of waivers from the Rams on Wednesday, according to his agent. The Browns also waived DE Romeo McKnight.

The Cleveland Browns just claimed my client Kyle Markway (TE, South Carolina) off waivers. Was let go by the LA Rams yesterday and spent most of last season on Cleveland's practice squad. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) August 25, 2021

Markway, 24, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out South Carolina back in April of last year but was waived a few months later.

The Steelers signed him to their training camp roster in August but was among their final roster cuts. The Browns signed him to their practice squad in September and eventually promoted him to the active roster in January.

The Browns waived him a few weeks after the draft and he eventually signed on with the Rams before being cut yesterday.

During his three-year college career, Markway recorded 37 receptions for 459 yards receiving (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.