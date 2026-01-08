Browns Complete HC Interview With OC Tommy Rees

The Cleveland Browns announced they have completed a HC interview with OC Tommy Rees.

Here’s an updated look at the candidates for the Browns’ HC opening, from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Completed)

(Completed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Rees, 33, played quarterback at Notre Dame before getting into coaching in 2015. He had low-level roles at Northwestern and with the Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the QB coach in 2017.

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and left for the same role on Alabama’s staff in 2023. Cleveland hired him as their tight ends coach ahead of the 2024 season. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Browns’ offense ranked 31st in points and 30th in total yards. They ranked 31st in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards.