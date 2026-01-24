Browns Completed Second Interview With Grant Udinski

The Browns announced that they have completed a second interview with Jaguars OC Grant Udinski for their head coaching position.

The following is a list of candidates for the Browns’ coaching job at this point:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

Udinski is barely 30 years old, but he’s been viewed as an impressive young candidate who could overcome a lack of experience and rise more quickly than people expect. If hired, he’d be the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Udinski, 30, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. The Vikings hired him as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season. He was then hired as offensive coordinator with Jacksonville for the 2025 season under HC Liam Coen.

In 2025, the Jaguars’ offense ranked sixth in points, 11th in total yards, 20th in rushing yards, and 12th in passing yards.