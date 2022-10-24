Browns Confirm TE David Njoku Has High Ankle Sprain

Adam Schefter reports that Browns TE David Njoku underwent tests that revealed he had a high ankle sprain.

Schefter adds that Njoku won’t need surgery but will miss around two to five weeks.

Njoku, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option in April of last year for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland back in June.

In 2022, Njoku has appeared in seven games for the Browns and caught 34 passes for 418 yards (12.3 YPC) and one touchdown.

We will have more info on Njoku as it becomes available.