Browns Cut DE Lonnie Phelps

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns waived DE Lonnie Phelps on Thursday.

This comes shortly after Phelps was arrested on Wednesday night in Florida after Key West Police Department indicated he crashed his SUV into a restaurant and refused to cooperate with a police investigation afterward.

Police were dispatched to the Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West and witnessed a black Hyundai crashed into the restaurant. Officers identified Phelps and his girlfriend when discovering who was inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

In the police report, officers indicate Phelps and his girlfriend were not cooperative when questioned on the situation. Officers also claim Phelps became combative after administering voluntary field sobriety tests and was placed in custody.

Phelps, 23, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in April of 2023. He was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

He re-signed to a futures deal with the Browns back in January.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career at Miami of Ohio and Kansas, Phelps recorded 114 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, one pass defense, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.