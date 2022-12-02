Browns Cut OT Will Holden From IR With Settlement

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns cut OT Will Holden from their practice squad’s injured reserve with a settlement on Friday.

Holden, 29, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2017 out of Vanderbilt. He spent one season with Arizona but was among their final roster cuts the following year.

Holden played for several teams including the Colts, Saints, Cardinals, Dolphins, Seahawks and 49ers before signing on to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020. He was on and off of the unit before the Colts signed him to their active roster later in the season.

The Colts released Holden coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Lions practice squad before being promoted. He signed on with the Giants back in August and eventually signed to their practice squad before he was cut last month. The Browns signed him to their practice squad and placed him on the injured reserve after a couple of weeks.

In 2021, Holden appeared in 14 games for the Lions and started once.