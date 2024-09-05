Browns Cut WR David Bell

The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday they have waived WR David Bell.

The former third-round pick never got traction with the team and was pushed even further down the depth chart this offseason.

That said, he’s a candidate to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Bell, 23, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.

The Browns drafted Bell with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He is entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

In 2023, Bell appeared in 15 games for the Browns and caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 167 yards and three touchdowns.