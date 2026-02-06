Browns & DC Jim Schwartz Parting Ways

According to Ian Rapoport, Browns DC Jim Schwartz has decided to resign from the organization.

Rapoport writes that Cleveland tried to retain Schwartz under new HC Todd Monken, but he’s elected to leave.

Rapoport also notes that Schwartz is still under contract, so he is not free to sign with another team immediately.

Dianna Russini also reports Schwartz is expected to sit out the upcoming 2026 season.

Schwartz was in contention for a promotion for the Browns’ head coaching job before they hired Monken. Mike Garafolo reports that Schwartz was not happy about not getting the role, while Cleveland hoped he’d stay on staff.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says Schwartz was “so emotionally invested in getting the job” that he packed up his stuff and told staffers he wasn’t coming back when told he was being passed over.

Kay Cabot also thinks the only other option for Schwartz is to retire, as she doesn’t believe Cleveland will let him out of his contract to make a lateral DC move with another franchise.

Schwartz, 59, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

The Browns hired Schwartz as defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent), including one playoff appearance.

In 2025, the Browns’ defense ranked 14th in points allowed, 4th in total yards allowed, 16th in rushing yards allowed and third in passing yards allowed.