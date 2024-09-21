Browns DE Myles Garrett Dealing With Injuries To Both Feet, Will Consider Surgery After Season

Browns DE Myles Garrett has injuries to both feet and told reporters he expects to deal with the issues indefinitely, possibly for the rest of his career.

Garrett also said that he hopes to wait until after the season before considering surgery and has been limited in practice during the week to be ready for games.

“We talked about it, but that’s something that we’ll probably talk about further down the line,” Garrett said, via Pro Football Talk. “Hopefully the pain and everything else is something we deal with and will go away, but the issue itself is something that I’ll probably have to deal with for however long I end up playing. So it’s just about managing that and playing through it.”

“It’s still there, it’s still painful, it’s just trying to feel as well as it can,” Garrett added. “Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, it will continue to get better until it’s something that’s not bothering me as consistently as it is.”

Garrett, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023. He is under contract for three more seasons and is due a little over $5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett has appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded five tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

