Browns Designate C Nick Harris To Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve designated C Nick Harris to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Browns to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Harris, 22, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019 before he was selected by the Browns with the No. 160 pick overall in the fifth round.

Harris signed a rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650.

In 2021, Harris has appeared in four games for the Browns as their backup center.