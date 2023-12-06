Browns Designate CB Cameron Mitchell To Return From Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns announced they designated CB Cameron Mitchell to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

We have designated CB Cameron Mitchell for return from injured reserve 📰 » https://t.co/MYJwVTzYWB pic.twitter.com/U2hR6drgh5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2023

This opens Mitchell’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Mitchell, 22, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal.

In 2023, Mitchell has appeared in eight games and recorded nine tackles and one pass defense.