Browns Designate CB Cameron Mitchell To Return From Injured Reserve

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Cleveland Browns announced they designated CB Cameron Mitchell to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. 

This opens Mitchell’s 21-day window to practice before being activated. 

Mitchell, 22, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal. 

In 2023, Mitchell has appeared in eight games and recorded nine tackles and one pass defense. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply