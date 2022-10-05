Browns Designate CB Greedy Williams To Return, Sign DB Richard LeCounte To PS

The Cleveland Browns announced they have designated CB Greedy Williams to return from injured reserve.

We have designated CB Greedy Williams for return from injured reserve and signed S Richard LeCounte III to the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 5, 2022

This opens up a 21-day window for Williams to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The team also signed DB Richard LeCounte to the practice squad.

Williams, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,458,676 rookie contract including a $2,717,220 signing bonus.

Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 41 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and 10 passes defended.