Browns Designate WR Cedric Tillman To Return Among Two Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have designated WR Cedric Tillman to return from injured reserve.

We’ve designated WR Cedric Tillman for return to practice, and released S Damontae Kazee — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2025

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

That could happen sooner than later, though, as the Browns also opened up a spot on the roster by releasing S Damontae Kazee.

Tillman, 25, was a third-round pick to the Browns out of Tennessee in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal through 2026 that included a $1,080,336 signing bonus.

In 2024, Tillman has appeared in four games for the Browns and caught 11 of 20 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns.