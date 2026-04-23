Browns Don’t Anticipate Drafting A Quarterback This Year

Per ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Browns don’t anticipate drafting a quarterback in the upcoming draft this weekend after selecting Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel last year.

Sanders is expected to enter the offseason as the team’s starter over Gabriel and Deshaun Watson, though it’s likely to remain fluid as the offseason progresses.

In the mock draft article where Miller shared this intel, he has the Browns taking Miami OT Francis Mauigoa and Washington WR Denzel Boston at Nos. 6 and 24, respectively.

Sanders, 24, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and 169 yards on 21 attempts.

For more buzz ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker.