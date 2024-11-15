Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. Likely To Miss Extended Time, Candidate For IR

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said DT Mike Hall Jr. is likely to miss an extended period after suffering a knee injury and could be placed on injured reserve, per Scott Petrak.
Placing Hall on injured reserve will cause him to miss a minimum of four weeks as he recovers.
This would be an unfortunate turn for Hall after already missing time this year due to a five-game suspension. Cleveland activated him from the suspension list last month.
Hall Jr., 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023.
The No. 54 overall pick signed a four-year, $7,069,828 contract that includes a $1,961,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,285,423 cap figure for the 2024 season.
In 2024, Hall has appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss.
