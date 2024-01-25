Browns & Eagles Interviewing Chargers OC Kellen Moore

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns and Eagles have requested interview with Chargers OC Kellen Moore.

Los Angeles previously had blocked requests to interview Moore from other teams, as it would have been a lateral move.

However, now that the Chargers are hiring HC Jim Harbaugh and he presumably will want to hire his own OC, they’re more willing to let Moore explore his options.

Moore, 34, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and HC Mike McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Chargers ranked No. 21 in points per game, No. 18 in yards per game, No. 13 in passing and No. 25 in rushing.