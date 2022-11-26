Browns Elevate LB Jermaine Carter From Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced that the team has elevated LB Jermaine Carter from the practice squad.

We have elevated LB Jermaine Carter Jr. from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 26, 2022

Carter, 27, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.99 million rookie deal that included a $273,376 signing bonus.

He recently caught on with the Browns practice squad ahead of the 2022 season.

In 2022, Carter has appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded two tackles.