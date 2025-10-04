Browns Elevating CBs Tre Avery & Dom Jones Again For Week 5

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns are elevating cornerbacks Tre Avery and Dom Jones for their game against the Vikings in London on Monday.

Cleveland also elevated the pair of cornerbacks for their game against the Lions last week.

Avery, 28, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2022 after being named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

He caught on with the Titans and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, bouncing on and off the team’s practice squad last season before catching on with the 49ers in December.

Avery was waived in August and caught on with New England before he was waived again and signed with the Buccaneers. He was then among the final roster cuts after training camp.

He tried out for the Lions before making his way onto the Browns’ practice squad.

In 2025, Avery has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded two tackles.