Browns Elevating LB Elijah Lee & K Chris Naggar To Active Roster

Tony Grossi reports that the Cleveland Browns are activating LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar ahead of Week 1. Both players will revert back to the practice squad without being placed on waivers following the season opener.

Lee, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before being signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

The 49ers signed Lee to their active roster soon after and he was on and off of their roster before eventually signing on with the Lions.

Detroit opted to waive Lee and he was later claimed off waivers by the Browns. Lee appeared for Cleveland in the regular season, and the team re-signed him back in March.

In 2020, Lee appeared in 12 games for the Lions and Browns and recorded six tackles.

Naggar, 23, wound up going undrafted out of SMU this past April. He later signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets later opted to cut Naggar and he caught on with the Browns’ practice squad just before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

In 2020, Naggar made 17 of 21 field goals and punted the ball 29 times for an average of 39.3 yards per punt at SMU.