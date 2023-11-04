Browns Elevating WR James Proche

According to Jake Trotter, the Browns are elevating WR James Proche from the practice squad for their matchup against the Cardinals.

Proche, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens out of SMU back in the 2020 draft.

He was in the third year of his four-year rookie deal when the Ravens opted to release him as a part of their final roster cuts ahead of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Proche appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and caught eight passes for 62 yards.