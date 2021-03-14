Browns Expected To Have Matthew Judon, Denzel Perryman & Brian Poole On Their Radar

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are expected to have Ravens EDGE Matthew Judon, Chargers LB Denzel Perryman, and Jets CB Brian Poole on their radar at the start of free agency.

Cabot says that if the Browns are able to execute their free agency plan, they could end up with a starting edge-rusher, a rotational or starting linebacker and a rotational defensive back to upgrade their defense.

Judon, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon is once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Judon appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 51 tackles, six sacks and two passes defended.

Perryman, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Perryman appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 48 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

Poole, 28, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three seasons.

Poole was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Falcons declined to tender him a contract. He later signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Jets for the 2019 season and returned to New York on another one-year deal worth $5 million last year.

In 2020, Poole appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 44 tackles, one sack, two intercpetions, and seven passes defended.

We have them included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.