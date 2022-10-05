Browns Signing TE Pharaoh Brown

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns are signing TE Pharaoh Brown to a contract on Wednesday.

Brown, 28, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders eventually promoted Brown to their active roster before once again releasing him at the start of the regular season. From there, he had a brief stint with the Browns before the Texans added him to their practice squad last season.

Brown wound up re-signing with the Texans in 2021 and opted to do so again in 2022 on another one-year deal. He signed a deal worth $3 million guaranteed this offseason with Houston but he had fallen behind a few others at his position and was cut loose this week.

In 2022, Brown has appeared in three games for the Texans and caught seven of 10 targets for 72 yards.