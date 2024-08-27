Browns Fielding Trade Calls For QBs Jameis Winston & Tyler Huntley

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Browns have informed QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson that he has made the 53-man roster and adds that the team will now field trade calls for quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

Winston, 30, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

He signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and later brought him back on a one-year deal.

Cleveland signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million back in March.

In 2023, Winston appeared in six games for the Saints, completing 53.2 percent of his passes and totaling 264 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Huntley, 26, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Huntley appeared in five games for the Ravens and completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 203 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also recorded 15 rushing attempts for 55 yards.

