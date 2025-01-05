Browns Fired OC Ken Dorsey & OL Coach Andy Dickerson

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns have fired OC Ken Dorsey and OL coach Andy Dickerson.

It was a certainty that there would be changes in Cleveland after such a poor season. The Browns will pick in the top three a year after making the playoffs.

With HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry expected back and QB Deshaun Watson locked onto the roster because of his contract, Dorsey and Dickerson get the axe after just one year, although neither can say their units overperformed expectations.

Dorsey, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2013 as their quarterback’s coach until 2017. Before that, Dorsey served as a pro scout for the Carolina after he finished his playing career with the Toronto Argonauts back in 2010.

Dorsey was Florida International’s assistant athletics director in 2018. Appalachian State hired him as their next offensive coordinator going into 2019 but he took a job with the Bills as their QBs coach shortly after, making his stint with the school short-lived.

The Bills promoted Dorsey to their offensive coordinator role last February but fired him in November. He joined the Browns this past offseason.

In 2023 under Dorsey, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 7 in total yards, No. 8 in total points, No. 7 in rushing yards, and No. 7 in passing yards.

Dickerson got his first NFL job in the operations department for the Patriots in 2005, then left for a job with the Jets as a coaching assistant in 2006. He held a few more low-level jobs with the Browns and a second stint with the Jets before joining the Rams in 2012.

He spent nine seasons with the Rams as an assistant offensive line coach before joining the Seahawks in 2021. He was promoted to offensive line coach in 2022. Cleveland hired him to the same position in 2024.

We’ll have more on the Browns coaching staff as the news is available.