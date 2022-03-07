Browns Franchise TE David Njoku

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns have placed the franchise tag on TE David Njoku.

Reports in the past week or so have indicated this was a possibility, as the Browns really like Njoku and are even willing to go above $10 million a year on a new deal.

Rapoport adds the two sides will continue to negotiate and the tag is viewed as a placeholder to a long-term deal.

The franchise tag for tight ends is projected to be $10.8 million in 2022, per Over The Cap, and is fully guaranteed.

Cleveland has until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Njoku, otherwise he has to play out the 2022 season on the tag.

Njoku, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option last April for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Njoku appeared in 16 games for the Browns and caught 36 of 53 targets for 475 yards receiving and four touchdowns.