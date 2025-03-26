Browns, Giants, Raiders Teams To Watch For Louisville QB Tyler Shough?

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, citing sources, reports the Browns, Giants, and Raiders are teams to keep an eye on for Louisville QB Tyler Shough around the top of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pauline also reports there are “whispers” in league circles that the Steelers and Seahawks are interested as well.

So far, the Browns, Seahawks, and Steelers have hosted Shough for official top-30 visits.

Dane Brugler has Shough as the No. 59 ranked player on his big board and the No. 4 overall quarterback.

Shough, 25, was a four-star recruit ranked as the sixth overall quarterback in the 2018 class out of Chandler, Arizona. He committed to Oregon and enrolled for the 2018 season

Shough entered the portal after three years at Oregon and committed to Texas Tech for the 2022 season. He entered the portal for his final year of eligibility in 2024 after three years at Texas Tech and committed to Louisville.

In his collegiate career, Shough appeared in 42 games over seven years and completed 63 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed 246 times for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns.