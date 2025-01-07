Browns GM Andrew Berry Expects DE Myles Garrett To Go From ‘Cleveland To Canton’

After a disappointing 3-14 season, Browns DE Myles Garrett has been vocal about his displeasure and desire to see a path for the future going forward.

In his season-ending press conference, Cleveland GM Andrew Berry downplayed rumors of a Garrett trade, saying he expects the star pass rusher to retire with the team.

Berry said the following regarding Garrett, via the team’s website: “In terms of Myles, my anticipation and expectation is that he’ll have a direct ticket from Cleveland to Canton at the end of this year and I expect him to be here and retire a Brown, quite frankly.”

Garrett, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for three more seasons and is due a little over $5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.