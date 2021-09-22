Browns Have Workout Scheduled With CB Dee Virgin

According to Adam Schefter, CB Dee Virgin is set to work out for the Cleveland Browns this week.

Schefter adds Virgin has a few other teams interested in him following his release from the 49ers practice squad.

Virgin, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama back in May of 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Texans waived him as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

Virgin later signed on to the Texans practice squad and returned to Houston on a futures contract in 2018. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and was later claimed by the Lions.

Detroit elected to waive him in October but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. Virgin bounced on and off the Lions’ active roster in 2020. He was briefly with the Rams on the practice squad and had another short stint with the Patriots. San Francisco signed him to their practice squad in early September.

In 2020, Virgin appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.