Browns Hiring Bubba Ventrone As ST Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns are finalizing a deal with Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone in the same position on their staff.

Ventrone had emerged as the top target for Cleveland and he’s one of the more respected special teams coaches in the league.

While this is a lateral move which teams can usually block, the coaching turnover in Indianapolis opened the door for Ventrone to look for better opportunities elsewhere.

Ventrone, 40, was a former linebacker who went undrafted out of Villanova back in 2005. He played out his career with the Patriots, Jets, Browns, and 49ers before retiring in 2014.

He began his coaching career as the Patriots’ assistant special teams coach from 2015-2017 and signed on as the Colts’ special teams coordinator in 2018.

In 2022, the Colts special teams unit ranked No. 9 in Rick Gosselin‘s annual special teams rankings.