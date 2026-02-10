Browns Hiring Packers Assistant Byron Storer As ST Coordinator

According to Ari Meirov, the Browns are hiring Packers assistant ST coordinator Byron Storer as their new special teams coordinator.

Storer, 41, had a short career as a fullback with the Buccaneers before joining Tampa Bay as an assistant special teams coach in 2010. He had a stint with the Chargers in a similar role starting in 2012.

He was out of the league for five years before being hired by the Raiders as an assistant special teams coach in 2018. The Packers hired him as assistant ST coordinator in 2022.