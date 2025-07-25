Browns Hosted Nine Players For Tryouts

The Cleveland Browns officially brought in nine free agents for tryouts on Friday.
The full list includes:
- QB Carter Bradley
- T Bless Harris
- RB Deon Jackson
- WR Nate McCollum
- WR Cornell Powell
- WR Sevonne Rhea
- RB Toa Tau
- RB Shane Watts
- WR Winston Wright
Of this group, the Browns opted to sign Wright to a contract.
Powell, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.
He has bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad and was set to become a free agent this offseason when his contract expired. Powell won his second Super Bowl with the team as a member of the practice squad and returned to the Chiefs last year.
The Seahawks would later sign Powell to a futures contract this past January before cutting him loose a month later.
In 2022, Powell appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics. He did not appear in a game for the team in 2023.
