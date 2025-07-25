Browns Hosted Nine Players For Tryouts

The Cleveland Browns officially brought in nine free agents for tryouts on Friday.

The full list includes:

QB Carter Bradley T Bless Harris RB Deon Jackson WR Nate McCollum WR Cornell Powell WR Sevonne Rhea RB Toa Tau RB Shane Watts WR Winston Wright

Of this group, the Browns opted to sign Wright to a contract.

Powell, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.

He has bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad and was set to become a free agent this offseason when his contract expired. Powell won his second Super Bowl with the team as a member of the practice squad and returned to the Chiefs last year.

The Seahawks would later sign Powell to a futures contract this past January before cutting him loose a month later.

In 2022, Powell appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics. He did not appear in a game for the team in 2023.