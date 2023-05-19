Browns Hosted RB Aaron Dykes For Workout

The Cleveland Browns hosted former Richmond RB Aaron Dykes for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Browns also hosted former Broncos RB Devine Ozigbo for a workout on Thursday, so it appears that they may be looking to round out the depth in their running back room.

Dykes was a 2021 All-CAA first selection for Richmond. He wound up going undrafted.

Dykes finished his five-year career with 1,974 rushing yards on 470 carries and 16 touchdowns. He also added 750 receiving yards on 77 receptions and an additional eight touchdowns.