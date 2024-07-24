Browns Announce Seven Roster Moves, Including Placing RB Nick Chubb On PUP List

The Browns announced on Wednesday that they are placing five players on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp. They are also placing RB Nyheim Hines (knee) and CB Greg Newsome II (hamstring) on the non-football injury list.

The following is the full list of players being placed on the PUP list:

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract in April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He can also make up to $12.2 million in performance-based incentives

After a severe knee injury earlier in the 2023 season, Chubb had his first surgery back on September 30 to repair his meniscus and MCL. This second procedure was expected to finish repairing all of the damage, including to his ACL.

The Browns said the surgery was a success and Chubb is on track to return at some point during the 2024 season. The standard return timeline for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.

We will have more news on Chubb and other Browns players as it becomes available.