Browns Agree To One-Year Restructured Deal With WR Amari Cooper

Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns and veteran WR Amari Cooper have agreed to a one-year restructured contract that guarantees him $20 million and adds an additional $5 million in incentives to his current deal.

Cooper was absent from the start of mandatory minicamp as he sought a new deal with the Browns and it seems the two sides have now found common ground.

Adam Schefter notes that the $5 million dollar raise and the $20 million guaranteed remaining on his contract means that $80 million of the $100 million still owed to Cooper is guaranteed.

Cooper, 29, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

He played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

The Browns then acquired him, along with a sixth-round pick, via a trade with Dallas that saw the Cowboys receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

In 2023, Cooper appeared in 15 games for the Browns and caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards receiving (17.4 YPC) and five touchdowns.

