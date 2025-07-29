Browns Hosted Seven Players

Per the wire, the Browns hosted six players for tryouts on Tuesday and hosted former Panthers LB Amare Barno for a visit.

The following is a list of players who tried out for the Browns:

OT Tedi Kushi C Alec Lindstrom OT Mike McAllister RB Sone Ntoh OT D’Ante Smith OT Bucky Williams

Barno, 26, was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2020 and a two-year starter at Virginia Tech.

He was selected in the sixth round in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Panthers and signed a four-year, $3.845 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $185,404.

Barno has bounced on and off the team’s active roster ever since.

In 2024, Barno made five appearances for the Panthers and recorded seven tackles along with one sack.