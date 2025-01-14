Browns Ink Two More Players To Futures Deals

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DT Ralph Holley and OL Brady Latham to futures deals.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players the opportunity to compete for a roster spot over the spring and summer.

Holley, 25, played at Western Michigan for five seasons before going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He didn’t sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent either, later catching on with the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL.

Holley signed with the Toronto Argonauts next and spent two seasons with the team.

In 2024, Holley appeared in 16 games and recorded 22 total tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble.