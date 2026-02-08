Browns Interviewed Two Internal Candidates For Defensive Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns have interviewed safeties coach Ephraim Banda and LB coach Jason Tarver for the defensive coordinator job.

Promoting either to replace DC Jim Schwartz, who resigned after being passed over for the head coaching job, would allow new HC Todd Monken to keep the same system in place for the players.

Banda got interest from other teams for their DC vacancies this offseason as well. He has not been a DC at the NFL level yet, while Tarver served in that role for the Raiders from 2012 to 2014.

Banda, 43, began his coaching career at Incarnate Word as an assistant for the 2011 season. He worked as an assistant at a few schools before being hired as the safeties coach at Miami in 2016.

Banda worked his way up to co-defensive coordinator before Utah State hired him as their defensive coordinator/safeties coach in 2021. From there, he joined the Browns as their safeties coach in 2023.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ DC search as the news is available.