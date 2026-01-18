Browns Interviewing Mike McDaniel In Person On Wednesday

According to Tom Pelissero, former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel will interview with the Browns in person on Wednesday.

McDaniel is a very popular coach right now, as he has interest in both head coach jobs and notable offensive coordinator jobs like the Eagles and Lions.

It’s the second interview with Cleveland for McDaniel, making him one of a handful of finalists for the position.

Finalists:

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

Candidates:

Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ HC search as the news is available.