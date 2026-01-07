Browns Interviewing OC Tommy Rees & DC Jim Schwartz For HC Position

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are interviewing OC Tommy Rees for their head coaching vacancy. Mary Kay Cabot reports that Browns DC Jim Schwartz will interview for the job on Thursday as well.

The following is a full list of candidates interviewing for the position:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Scheduled)

Cabot also reports that the University of Michigan has interest in Rees for their vacant head coaching vacancy. Penn State also recently interviewed Rees for their head coaching position.

Rees has some experience in college and has been mentioned as a head coaching candidate at that level for a couple of years now.

Rees, 33, played quarterback at Notre Dame before getting into coaching in 2015. He had low-level roles at Northwestern and with the Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the QB coach in 2017.

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and left for the same role on Alabama’s staff in 2023. Cleveland hired him as their tight ends coach ahead of the 2024 season. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Browns’ offense ranks 29th in points and 31st in total yards. They rank 31st in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards.

Schwartz, 59, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

The Browns hired Schwartz as defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent), including one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Browns as the news is available.