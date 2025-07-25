Browns LB Jordan Hicks Retiring From NFL

Browns LB Jordan Hicks announced that he’s calling it a career on Friday and retiring from the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Hicks (@jhicks_3)

Hicks, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,992,732 contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $36 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2019.

Arizona negotiated a pay cut with Hicks that lowered his base salaries for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, the Cardinals released him in 2022 and he caught on with the Vikings.

The Browns signed Hicks to a two-year, $8 million deal last year.

For his career, Hicks appeared in 134 games over the course of 10 seasons and recorded 952 tackles, 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 11 recoveries, 13 interceptions, 53 pass defenses and two defensive touchdowns.