Browns LT Jedrick Wills Underwent Knee Surgery, Out For The Season

Jordan Schultz reports that Browns LT Jedrick Wills underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season.

The team hoped this injury would not be season-ending but Schultz is now reporting this is not the case.

Wills, 24, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract with an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past May before restructuring his contract in August.

In 2023, Wills appeared and started in eight games for the Browns at left tackle.

We will have more news on Wills as it becomes available.