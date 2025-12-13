Per Chris Easterling, the Browns made four roster moves ahead of Week 15, including elevating DT Maurice Hurst and S Christopher Edmonds.

The Browns are also signing OL Garrett Dellinger to the active roster and waiving WR Jamari Thrash.

Hurst, 30, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

Hurst quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal in 2021, but was injured and only appeared in two games. He missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his biceps.

Cleveland signed Hurst to a one-year deal before re-signing him once more in August of 2023. In March of 2024, Hurst re-signed with the Browns on a one-year deal worth $3.2 million.

In 2024, Hurst appeared in eight games for the Browns and made two starts. He recorded 16 tackles, a half sack, and four tackles for loss.