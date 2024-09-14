Browns Make Five Roster Moves

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns are signing WR James Proche and LB Winston Reid to the active roster from their practice squad.

Additionally, the team is elevating OT Germain Ifedi and TE Blake Whiteheart, as well as waiving WR Jaelon Darden.

Ifedi, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago in 2020 and then returned to the Bears on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears in 2021.

From there, Ifedi spent a year with the Falcons before the Lions signed him to a contract last May. He was released in August and later signed by the Bills. Buffalo cut him loose again in December.

Since then, Ifedi has joined the Browns and has been on and off of their practice squad this season.

In 2024, Ifedi has appeared in one game for the Browns.